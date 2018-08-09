No proposal from foreign universities for setting up campuses in India: HRD

“The University Grants Commission (UGC) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) have informed that they have not received any proposal from foreign universities for setting up campuses in India,” Satya Pal Singh said “The University Grants Commission (UGC) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) have informed that they have not received any proposal from foreign universities for setting up campuses in India,” Satya Pal Singh said

The government has not received any proposal from foreign universities for setting up their campuses in India, the Parliament was informed Thursday. The information was shared by Minister of State for HRD Satya Pal Singh in response to a written question in Rajya Sabha.

“The University Grants Commission (UGC) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) have informed that they have not received any proposal from foreign universities for setting up campuses in India,” Singh said. “However, UGC and AICTE have issued guidelines on collaboration between Indian and foreign universities with a view to increase synergy between Indian and foreign academic institutions, to offer students additional choices and to improve curriculum and the delivery of knowledge and educational content,” he added.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App