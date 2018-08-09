Follow Us:
Thursday, August 09, 2018
  No proposal for setting up India Education Service: HRD

"There is no such proposal under consideration on the setting up of an India Education Service," Minister of State for Human Resource Development Satya Pal Singh said

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: August 9, 2018 8:07:09 pm
The government is not considering setting up an India Education Service for making appointments to the posts of chancellor, vice chancellor, pro-chancellor and registrar in higher education institutions, the Rajya Sabha was informed Thursday. “There is no such proposal under consideration on the setting up of an India Education Service,” Minister of State for Human Resource Development Satya Pal Singh said in response to a written question.

“Currently, incumbents to the higher posts in higher educational institutions are being appointed in a transparent manner by following the provisions of recruitment rules framed for each such post,” he said.

