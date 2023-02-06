scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 06, 2023
Advertisement

No proposal for menstrual benefit leave in educational institutions in consideration: Ministry

UGC and AICTE have earlier issued advisories to make campuses menstrual friendly including sanitary napkin vending machine and disposal systems.

MoE on menstrual friendly campusesThe various governing bodies have asked institutions to ensure facilities like clean toilets, sanitary napkin vending machines and more (Express photo by Praveen Khanna/ Representative Image)

Dr Subhas Sarkar, Minister of State in the Ministry of Education today informed the Lok Sabha that there is no proposal under consideration in the ministry to ensure menstruation benefit leave in educational institutions.

The information was shared by the minister in a written response to a question raised by Congress MP from Thrissur, TN Prathapan regarding menstrual friendly campuses.

Sarkar was asked if the government has directed all HEIs to ensure facilities such as hygienic toilets, clean common rooms, affordable sanitary napkin vending machines and sanitary napkin disposal system.

Also read |Increase in SC, ST and OBC students enrolment in higher education institutions: AISHE 2020-21

In his response, the minister said, “The University Grants Commission (UGC) has informed that it has developed the ‘Guidelines for Basic facilities and amenities for safe, secure environment for Women and Women Cell (for sensitisation, policy implementation, monitoring and grievance redressal) in HEIs’ which inter alia provides that “The HEIs should ensure easy access to basic sanitation and hygiene facilities for women such as clean, well maintained and fully functioning separate restrooms equipped with 24 hours tap water supply, soap, covered dustbins, sanitary pad disposal bins and vending machines in all its buildings. There should be proper sanitary staff deployed to keep the facilities clean and usable at all times.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Budget 2023-24: Economic growth, fiscal health and unem...
ExplainSpeaking | Budget 2023-24: Economic growth, fiscal health and unem...
In Jharkhand district, block-level clubs help elderly deal with loneliness
In Jharkhand district, block-level clubs help elderly deal with loneliness
Delhi Confidential: PM Modi, top leaders attend Nadda wedding, but QR cod...
Delhi Confidential: PM Modi, top leaders attend Nadda wedding, but QR cod...
What could be the govt’s calculations behind the slashing of the MG...
What could be the govt’s calculations behind the slashing of the MG...

Further under initiatives such as ‘Swachh Bharat and Swasth Bharat’, UGC has issued advisory to promote menstrual sanitation and proper disposal of menstrual waste by creating awareness, encouraging every woman to use eco-friendly incinerators and promoting research for a biodegradable alternative.

Also read |AISHE 2020-21: After NEP 2020, student enrolments in MPhil decrease by 61% in 5 years

Similarly, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) also issued an advisory on promoting menstrual health of adolescent girls by ensuring availability of quality sanitary napkins through sanitary napkins vending machines and ensuring safe and environment friendly disposal of used sanitary napkin through sanitary napkins incinerators.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has also been implementing the scheme for promotion of menstrual hygiene among adolescent girls in the age group of 10-19 years as a component of Rashtriya Kishor Swasthya Karyakram since 2011.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-02-2023 at 18:15 IST
Next Story

Juvenile home death: Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin announces Rs 10 lakh, house for mother of 17-year-old boy

Sonia Gandhi writes | Budget 2023-24 is a silent strike on the poor
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close