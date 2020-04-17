Private schools in Delhi cannot hike fees during lockdown: Manish Sisodia

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia said that the private school will not be allowed to increase fees during lockdown Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia said that the private school will not be allowed to increase fees during lockdown

Private schools in the city will not be allowed to hike fee, and cannot levy any fee other than tuition fee on a monthly basis, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Friday. He also said no student should be barred from attending online classes, if his/her parents are not able to pay the fee.

Sisodia also gave relief to teachers, saying their salaries have to be paid, even if the school has to take help from its parent organisation.

At a press conference Friday, Sisodia said the two sectors most affected by novel coronaviurus were the economy and education.

“We have got several complaints about private schools hiking fees and doing so without taking permission from the government. We are also getting complaints that schools are charging fee besides tuition fee like annual fee and transportation fee, even though there is no expenditure on transport happening these days. Schools are levying fee for the entire quarter,” he said.

“There are complaints that in some schools where parents have not been able to pay their child’s fee, they have not been allowed to take online classes. Private schools don’t need to stoop so low. You are run by a trust and your basic mandate is to do social service,” Sisodia.

He said the Delhi government had therefore taken decision under the Delhi School Education Act and the National Disaster Management Act to stop these actions.

“We have decided that no private school, whether on government or private land, will be allowed to hike fees without seeking permission from the government. Besides tuition fee, no additional fee can be charged including transportation fee,” said Sisodia.

“No school can charge three months” tuition fee (at a time), the fee has to be collected monthly. Students cannot be barred from attending online classes if fee is not paid. Schools are mandated to pay salaries to their staff including the contractual ones. If they are short of funds, they can reach out to their parent organisation for funds,” he added.

