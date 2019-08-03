‘No piece of paper can define you’: Chetan Bhagat to students

Banker-turned-author Chetan Bhagat on Saturday said “no piece of paper can define” an individual and that the scores obtained should not affect one’s belief in his or her capabilities.

Referring to his Class 10 mark sheet which marked him as an average student, Bhagat posted on Twitter, “My class X mark sheet. Aggregates to 76 per cent. I remember how powerful this piece of paper felt. I was 15, but written off – as the average student.”

My class X mark sheet. Aggregates to 76%. I remember how powerful this piece of paper felt. I was 15, but written off – as the average student. Today, this is irrelevant. And I'm glad I didn't let this affect my belief in my capabilities. No one piece of paper can define you. pic.twitter.com/zlm6hiGece — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) August 3, 2019

“Today, this is irrelevant. And I’m glad I didn’t let this affect my belief in my capabilities. No one piece of paper can define you,” he added.

As per the mark sheet, the author passed the CBSE Class 10 examination in 1989 with 76 per cent marks. He scored 76 in English, 46 in Hindi, 92 in Mathematics, 92 in Science, 74 in Social Science.

To tackle the exam stress, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced to make one period of sports per day compulsory for classes 1 to 12 from this academic year.

“This will lead to better stress management for children, create a better environment for learning and enable students to attain an optimum state of health,” a circular by the board read.

The curriculum will be divided into four strands and there would be no theory classes for the same. The strand one includes at least one activity is to be taken up by each student. Students can change their chosen activity throughout the year. The class as a whole will also participate in group activities.

The first strand consists of athletics, team games, adventure sports, individual games and swimming.