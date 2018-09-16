No more homework in Classes I, II: Directorate of Education

On May 29, the Madras High Court had said that all schools affiliated to the CBSE should not give homework to students in Classes I and II, and had directed the board to conduct surprise checks in schools using flying squads. (Representational Image) On May 29, the Madras High Court had said that all schools affiliated to the CBSE should not give homework to students in Classes I and II, and had directed the board to conduct surprise checks in schools using flying squads. (Representational Image)

“No homework for students of Classes I and II,” the Directorate of Education (DoE) has told all schools in the capital. The order from the DoE is in compliance with the order of the Madras High Court.

In a circular dated September 14, the DoE said, “The heads of government, government- aided, recognised unaided schools are hereby directed to ensure that no homework is prescribed to students of Classes I and II. Non-compliance will be viewed seriously.”

The court’s direction came on a plea by M Purushothaman, seeking a direction to the CBSE to strictly adhere to the syllabus prescribed by the NCERT.

On May 29, the Madras High Court had said that all schools affiliated to the CBSE should not give homework to students in Classes I and II, and had directed the board to conduct surprise checks in schools using flying squads.

It had also directed schools not to use textbooks that are not in line with the syllabus prescribed by the NCERT.

The court had asked CBSE to publicise the same.

The order, parents say, is good for the children. “When it is time for children to enjoy, schools give them loads of homework. I hope the schools abide by this order. The education department has to go check, so that rules are not violated,” said Samarth Bansal, a parent whose child studies in a private school.

In August, CBSE had also issued a circular directing schools not to give homework to children. In June this year, the Minister for Human Resource and Development had assured that the order of the Madras High Court will be followed.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App