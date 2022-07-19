KYPY discontinued from this year, subsumed under INSPIRE programme

July 19, 2022 1:08:50 pm
The Department of Science & Technology (DST) has decided to discontinue the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) from 2022 onwards. The fellowship programme has now been subsumed under the Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research (INSPIRE) programme.
“DST has decided to subsume KVPY with INSPIRE. KVPY Aptitude test will not be conducted from the year 2022 onwards. Ongoing KVPY fellows will continue to receive fellowship as per norms from DST,” the KVPY website reads.
The Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) was a national program of Fellowship in Basic Sciences, initiated and funded by the DST. Generous fellowships were provided up to the pre-PhD level to the selected KVPY fellows whose selection was carried out through a national level entrance examination.
Subscriber Only Stories
Meanwhile, DST’s objective under INSPIRE programme is to not conduct competitive exams to identify talent at any level. It relies on the efficacy of the existing educational structure for identification of talent. Under the programme, internships, fellowships, and scholarships are provided to talented students.
Under the INSPIRE fellowship programme, the selection is carried out through a two-tier process which includes screening eligible applications by an Internal Committee, followed by final selection through an expert committee.
