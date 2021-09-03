No JEE Advanced 2021 exam centres in foreign countries, applicants to take exam from India at their own expense

JEE Advanced 2021: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has released a notification related to the JEE Advanced 2021 registration process for foreign applicants. These candidates have to register online through the JEE (Advanced) 2021 website, jeeadv.ac.in.

Foreign national candidates who have studied or are studying abroad at class 12 level or equivalent at the time of registering for JEE (Advanced) 2021 are not required to write JEE (Main) 2021 and may register for JEE (Advanced) 2021 directly subject to fulfilment of other eligibility criteria.

All foreign national candidates will be considered in addition to and not as a part of 2,50,000 Indian national candidates who qualify for appearing in JEE (Advanced) 2021.

“Considering the prevailing pandemic situation due to COVID-19, in India and abroad, it has been decided not to conduct the JEE (Advanced) 2021 in any of the foreign centres/countries. The foreign national candidates, however, may appear for JEE (Advanced) 2021 examination at any of the Indian centres of their choice at their own expenses (including travel etc.) after adhering to the required travel norms of the government of India and their respective countries of residence,” read the official notice.

The registration fee for foreign applicants from the SAARC nations is $75 and $150 for those from non-SAARC nations.

All the seats allotted to the foreign national candidates will be supernumerary with a cap of 10 per cent of the total number of seats in every course. These candidates are outside the ambit of reservation of seats under the GEN-EWS, OBC-NCL, SC, ST and PwD categories/sub-categories.

“Candidates who had successfully registered for JEE (Advanced) 2020 but were absent in both the papers, i.e, Paper 1 and Paper 2, of JEE (Advanced) 2020 are eligible to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2021. However, they must successfully register for the JEE (Advanced) 2021 examination in the online registration portal and pay the registration fee,” read the notice.