No Indian university in QS ‘Top 50 under 50’ ranking

Indian universities continue to underperform in the QS ranking (Image: Pixabay) Indian universities continue to underperform in the QS ranking (Image: Pixabay)

The Quacquarelli Symonds, commonly known as QS Rankings, have today revealed the ‘Top 50 under 50’. Under this list, the universities across the globe which are 50 years old or younger are ranked. Its equivalent THE Young University Ranking was also released today and in both rankings, Indian universities could not feature in the top 50.

The Nanyang Technological University continues to be the top young university in the world according to the QS Top 50 Under 50. This year, the best performance by India was given by IIT-Guwahati, which was ranked in the band of 61-70 among younger universities and a global rank of 470 overall. It is the seventh-best institute in India, as per NIRF ranking 2020.

QS Top 50 under 50: Best in India –

Band 61-70 – IIT-Guwahati

Band 101-150 – IIT-Hyderabad

Band 101-160 – University of Hyderabad

Band 101-150 – OP Jindal Global University

In its 46th year, the University of Hyderabad has made its debut in the 50 under 50 ranking, yet it could not make it to the ranks. In the NIRF ranking, HRD Ministry’s ranking announced earlier this year, the University of Hyderabad was at sixth spot in the universities category. IIT-Guwahati was ranked as the 7th best institute across India (overall category).

Read | IITs dominate HRD’s NIRF ranking again; here’s why they fail internationally

QS Top 50 under 50: Top 10 universities

Rank 1: Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore

Rank 2: The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST)

Rank 3: KAIST – Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology

Rank 4: City University of Hong Kong

Rank 5: Université PSL (Paris Sciences & Lettres)

Rank 6: The Hong Kong Polytechnic University

Rank 7: Pohang University of Science and Technology (POSTECH)

Rank 8: Sorbonne University

Rank 9: Aalto University

Rank 10: Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM)

In world university ranking announced by QS earlier this month too, most of the Indian institutes had slipped in the positions. Overall, 21 Indian universities and institutes have found a place this year among the world’s top 1,000, as opposed to 25 last year.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd