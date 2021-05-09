No increase in semester registration fee: JNU 

In a circular, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) said face masks will be mandatory for students and employees across the campus. File photo.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in its latest notification has clarified that there has been no increase in the semester registration fee. The varsity has advised students to not fall for any fake news. The registration process has also been put on hold till May 16 due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases. The announcement notice can be accessed on the official website.

“This is to clarify that Jawaharlal Nehru University has not increased the semester registration fees for students. The student’s registration process has been put on hold till May 16, 2021, in view of the prevailing pandemic situation. They are requested to keep on visiting and referring to the JNU website https://jnu.ac.in for further information about the registration,” the official notice read.

The varsity had earlier issued a circular to students on COVID-appropriate behaviour amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the national capital and the varsity.

While advising students to leave for their native places in order to stay safe, the circular also said that if any person is found violating these measures, they will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of the Disaster Management Act and other legal provisions.