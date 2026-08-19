No hall tickets without APAAR ID: Mumbai University rolls out new rules for semester exams

The University of Mumbai (MU) has recently issued a notice for students appearing for the examination in the academic year 2026-27, announcing that the Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) ID is mandatorily required for downloading the hall ticket.

As per reports, candidates will not be able to download the admit cards for their forthcoming semester examination if they fail to fill in the APAAR ID details on the login window.

Along with the mandation of APAAR ID, the university has also instructed students to report to the examination hall 30 minutes before its commencement. This rule, effective from the academic year 2026-27, has been implemented by the institute for all exams in accordance with the decision taken in the meeting of the Examination and Evaluation Board, Management Council and Academic Council.