No hall tickets without APAAR ID: Mumbai University rolls out new rules for semester exams

The University of Mumbai (MU) has recently issued a notice for students appearing for the examination in the academic year 2026-27, announcing that the Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) ID is mandatorily required for downloading the hall ticket.
As per reports, candidates will not be able to download the admit cards for their forthcoming semester examination if they fail to fill in the APAAR ID details on the login window.
Along with the mandation of APAAR ID, the university has also instructed students to report to the examination hall 30 minutes before its commencement. This rule, effective from the academic year 2026-27, has been implemented by the institute for all exams in accordance with the decision taken in the meeting of the Examination and Evaluation Board, Management Council and Academic Council.
As per the official circular uploaded by MU on August 16, the university has organised an AADHAAR facilitation Camp in coordination with the Director, Board of Examinations and Evaluation (DBOEE) to help students resolve issues related to APAAR ID creation, Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) ID linking, and other AADHAAR-related matters. The camp will be held at the Alkesh Dinesh Mody Institute for Financial and Management Studies (ADMIFMS), University of Mumbai, on August 19 and 20 from 11 am to 4 pm.
APAAR ID is a unique 12-digit digital identification number that is provided to students in India. For all the students enrolled in educational institutions in India, this ID serves as an “Aadhaar card” containing all the crucial information about their school and college records, grades, and sports or extra-curricular reports or awards.
Through its circular, the university has urged senior authorities of all the affiliated colleges and departments to encourage students to avail the camp facility to solve the existing problems with their APAAR ID. Additionally, students appearing for the examination have been advised to carry their Aadhaar Card and all other required documents or details required for to eliminate the issues.