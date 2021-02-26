No further reduction in CBSE Class 10 social science syllabus: official

After media reports emerged claiming that the syllabus of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10 social science paper has been reduced further, the board today informed that there will is no reduction. As per a report, a total of five units from social science have been removed. The social science paper will be held on May 27.

The class 10 exam will be held from May 4 to June 10. The paper will have 33 per cent internal choice questions, also 30 per cent of the syllabus been reduced. The candidates need to follow COVID-19 pandemic precautions, wearing face mask will be a must and social distancing will be maintained. The schools will conduct the practical exams from March 1. The result will be announced by July 15.