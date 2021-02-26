scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, February 26, 2021
Latest news

No further reduction in CBSE Class 10 social science syllabus: official

As per a report, a total of five units from social science have been removed for the students. The social science paper will be held on May 27.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
February 26, 2021 2:01:22 pm
CBSE 2021CBSE social science paper will be held on May 27. Representational image/ file

After media reports emerged claiming that the syllabus of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10 social science paper has been reduced further, the board today informed that there will is no reduction. As per a report, a total of five units from social science have been removed. The social science paper will be held on May 27.

Top Education News
Click here for more

The class 10 exam will be held from May 4 to June 10. The paper will have 33 per cent internal choice questions, also 30 per cent of the syllabus been reduced. The candidates need to follow COVID-19 pandemic precautions, wearing face mask will be a must and social distancing will be maintained. The schools will conduct the practical exams from March 1. The result will be announced by July 15.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 26: Latest News

Advertisement