No final year exams for Maharashtra students, new formula for promotion

Maharashtra cancels exams for final year students too. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra) Maharashtra cancels exams for final year students too. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

After much uproar from students, the Maharashtra government has decided against the conduct of term-end exams for final year university students. State cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray through his tweets informed that the students will be promoted on the basis of aggregate marks. Further, those students who feel that they have disadvantaged because of the aggregate marks formulae will be able to appear for exams later.

The final dates of the voluntary exams have not been disclosed yet. Aaditya Thackery, however, said that the decision is a “relief to students”.

Read | Why are students across India opposing online exams?

Earlier an official statement quoted the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray as saying that “it is becoming clear that examinations cannot be held in July”, but the uncertainty in this regard should be ended and all options should be explored.

Students too had opposed the holding of exams in Maharashtra. The state is among the most affected areas across the country. India has over 1.90 lakh cases. India is at 7th spot across the world among the worst-hit by Covid-19.

Students had the demand to be promoted based on internal assessment earlier as they claimed that traveling for exams was dangerous among these circumstances. The state education minister had also written to the HRD ministry raising students’ concerns. In a petition filed earlier at change.org, students had written, “even if social distancing is maintained during the exam, students might gather together before and after the exam,” read the petition.

The state, following the guidelines of UGC, had decided to promote first-year students based on internal marking and second-year students on the basis of internal marking and previous year performance; with 50 per cent weightage to each.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd