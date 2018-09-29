No facilities on the AITM campus, forced to sleep in classrooms: Kashmiri student

Masroor Ahmed Masroor Ahmed

MASROOR AHMED, a student of the Adesh Institute of Technology and Management (AITM), on Friday, alleged that as there was no facility on the campus, the students were forced to sleep in classrooms instead of hostels. He also alleged that following the attack on him last week, his friends took him to a private hospital while the college authorities did not do anything.

The students from Kashmir also submitted an application to the college management to return their documents so that they could leave the institute.

Masroor Ahmed (19), a first-year BBA student, was present during the protest on the AITM campus. Recalling the incident on the night of September 21, Masroor said he had come out of the classroom where he was sleeping to fetch water. “As water was not available near my room, I came out of that complex to fetch water from a cooler installed at some distance from my classroom. When I was filling the bottle, somebody hit me from behind and attacked me with a knife,” Masroor told Chandigarh Newsline.

Accusing the college authorities of not helping him after the attack, Masroor said his friends took him to Saraswati hospital.

Pointing out the problems the students were facing on the campus, Masroor said that despite paying full fees, hostels were yet to be allotted to students sleeping in classrooms. “After the incident, the college authorities have told all the students to go out of the college and also refused to provide food at the hostel mess. They told all the students to make arrangements for food on their own. This is harassment on the part of the college authorities,” said Masroor. He further stated that after the incident, his parents visited him and he was now staying with some of his seniors at a paying guest accommodation at Ghruan village.

When asked whether he had any enmity with anyone, Masroor said he was new to the place and came to attend class on September 15, so how could he have any enmity. He also denied suspecting anyone. “I could not see the attacker as I fell on the ground after being hit on the head. I told everything to the police,” he added.

As Principal D S Pandher was busy in a meeting, Masroor could not meet him. The former was also not available for comment on the allegations made by Masroor. But the Public Relations Officer of AITM, Rajiv Sharma, said the management was co-operating with the students.

Meanwhile, the Kashmiri students protested at the college on Friday, demanding the arrest of the culprit and the removal of the principal. The members of Jammu and Kashmir Student Organisation (J and K SO) who came from Kashmir to take part in the protest, said the college had failed to provide security to the students.

Wahid, a student who took Masroor to hospital, said the college demanded 10 days to complete work which is a basic need of any educational institute. “The cameras, security are basic things. It should have been done earlier, we have submitted the application to return our documents so that we can migrate to other colleges,” he added.

Sheikh Shuza Abbas of J and K SO said they came from Kashmir to take part in the protest and warned of intensifying the stir if their demands were not fulfilled soon.

Ghruan Station House Officer (SHO) Sub-Inspector Shivi Brar said they will soon arrest the culprit.

