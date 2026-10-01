No exam fees for drought-affected Class 10, 12 students in 265 talukas: Maharashtra board

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Wednesday announced that it will waive examination fees for Class 10 and Class 12 students in the state’s drought-struck sub-districts.

Officials said the board has instructed all its divisional units to accept online applications without collecting examination fees from students in drought-affected talukas.

The fee exemption, as directed by the board, will cover students appearing for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations, until further orders.

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The Maharashtra Board Class 12 exams 2027 will be conducted from February 8 to March 16, 2027, while the MSBSHSE Class 10 examination 2027 will be conducted between February 15 and March 11.