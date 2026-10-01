No exam fees for drought-affected Class 10, 12 students in 265 talukas: Maharashtra board

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Wednesday announced that it will waive examination fees for Class 10 and Class 12 students in the state’s drought-struck sub-districts.
Officials said the board has instructed all its divisional units to accept online applications without collecting examination fees from students in drought-affected talukas.
The fee exemption, as directed by the board, will cover students appearing for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations, until further orders.
The Maharashtra Board Class 12 exams 2027 will be conducted from February 8 to March 16, 2027, while the MSBSHSE Class 10 examination 2027 will be conducted between February 15 and March 11.
Last academic year, a total of 15,55,026 students had registered for the SSC exams as regular candidates from the nine divisions. Out of these, 15,42,472 appeared for the exam, and 14,20,486 secured passing marks.
In HSC, as many as 14,44,713 students registered last year, with a total of 14,33,058 appearing for the examination. Of these, 12,86,843 successfully obtained a passing percentage.
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This year, poor rainfall in Maharashtra has rendered as many as 265 of the state’s 358 talukas, constituting around 74 per cent of Maharashtra, drought-affected.
The decision to exempt students of these sub-districts from paying the exam fees comes after a government resolution dated September 25 , which announced various concessions, including exemption from exam fees, as a special provision for the drought-hit areas.
(With inputs from PTI)