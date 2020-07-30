IIMC skips entrance test, merit-based admission for PG Diploma courses

No entrance test for admission to IIMC this year. File Photo No entrance test for admission to IIMC this year. File Photo

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) has changed the admission criteria this year owing to COVID-19 pandemic. The institute will not conduct entrance test for admission to PG Diploma courses, instead, the entire admission will be merit-based.

According to IIMC, the selection will be based on marks secured by a candidate up to graduation level, followed by an online interview. “Accordingly, instead of the traditional mode of entrance test, that IIMC has been resorting to in the past, it has been decided to adopt an admission process for all the courses this year, in which more weightage is given to the marks scored by candidates in qualifying examinations, up to Graduation level, including Intermediate and Matriculation examinations, followed by an online interview to be conducted by IIMC,” the release mentioned.

The institute will issue a detailed notice along with the prospectus and application on Thursday, July 30. The candidates who have already applied as per the July 3 admission notification is not required to apply again. “The prospective applicants and seat enthusiasts are hereby informed that the current admission notice is being issued in replacement/ super session of the earlier notice issued on July 3, 2020. All those who have applied in response to the said notice need not apply afresh/ again, but submit via email a written (200 words) or video (one to two minutes) Statement of Purpose describing why she/he wants to join the course,” the release read.

The first semester of all the diploma courses will be conducted in the online mode only. The schedule regarding the commencement of classes will be announced subsequently, the institute in its statement mentioned.

IIMC across campuses provides post-graduate diplomas in English journalism, Hindi journalism, Urdu journalism, Radio and TV, advertisement and public relations (ADPR), and in regional languages — Malayalam, Marathi and Odiya.

