No-detention scrapped, Delhi govt may allow students to pick vocational stream

The option for students to move into vocational stream of education after Class VIII is what a committee set up by the Delhi government is looking into after the no-detention policy was done away with.

The Parliament, earlier this year, passed an amendment to the Right to Education Act which did away with the policy, after representatives from several states, including Delhi, expressed concerns regarding it.

It is now up to the states to decide whether they want to continue with the policy, whereby no child could be failed by a school till Class VIII.

“It has been suggested to the committee that students who fail in Class VIII be given the option to move into vocational stream in Class IX instead of repeating another year. But only those students who want to opt for it will be promoted. If a student is not interested in the vocational stream, she/he will have to repeat Class VIII. No one will be forced to opt for the vocational stream,” said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Since Delhi does not have its own state board, all government schools in the city are affiliated to CBSE. A majority of private schools in the capital are also affiliated to CBSE.

CBSE offers 14 vocational subjects, including automotive, security, front office operations, media, agriculture and food production for students in classes IX and X.

In Class XII, the number of these subjects increases to 40 to include subjects such as medical diagnostics, textile design, salesmanship, music production and business administration.

The committee has previously discussed the possibility of having a staggered no-detention policy whereby students can fail in classes V and VIII, but not in Classes VI and VII.