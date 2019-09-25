‘No-detention’ policy scrapped: Gujarat schools to detain students in classes 5, 8

In a bid to boost quality of education in the state, the BJP government in Gujarat on Tuesday scrapped the no-detention provision of the Right to Education (RTE) Act which mandated not holding back students who flunk exams in Class 5 and Class 8. The decision will be effective from the current academic session (2019-20).

Announcing the decision in Gandhinagar on Tuesday, Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said that the state government had been appealing to the Centre to reconsider the “no-detention” policy, which was amended in January this year.

In accordance with the Centre’s recent amendment to the RTE Act 2009 regarding the no-detention policy, the students of Classes 5 and 8 will have to appear for annual exams and repeat the course if they fail twice, the minister said.

Explained Same class if student moves to different school Ensuring schooling of a child is not affected with the amendment of RTE Act’s detention policy, the state government has taken into account admission to other schools. A child seeking admission in another school should be enrolled in the same class in which he/ she was detained, irrespective of age, the notification said. The state government clarified that no child admitted in a primary school shall be expelled from school untill he/she completes elementary education.

“Due to the no-detention policy, quality of education was badly affected, about which teachers, students and parents were concerned. During the education ministers’ meeting held during the NDA-I regime, I requested to modify the no-detention policy and in the last budget meeting of NDA-II, taking into account the request from almost all education ministers, it was amended,” Chudasama added.

On August 21, The Indian Express reported that this would be implemented from the examinations to be held in March 2020. The report also said how it may lead to the detention of nearly 30 per cent students in these two classes and is expected to decline by the fourth year.

“There will be an annual examination in Class 5 and Class 8 at the end of every academic year, which shall be conducted as a part of other examinations being conducted in the school during the academic year,” the notification issued by the state government on September 21 states.

Education principal secretary Vinod Rao added that the exams would be conducted by the Gujarat Council of Educational Research and Training (GCERT). “From March 2020, GCERT will conduct exams from Class III to VIII not only for government primary schools but grant-in-aid as well as self-financed schools recognised by the Gujarat government and affiliated to the state board,” Vinod Rao said.

“Since CBSE and international boards offer different curriculum, the state government is holding discussions with respective boards for appointing an appropriate authority to conduct these annual exams in Gujarat for these two standards (5 and 8),” a state government release stated.

To ensure no misuse of this amendment and also not to stress out students, the state government specified that students of Class 5 and 8 who fail in the annual exams would be given a chance to write the exam again within two months of declaration of the results.

‘Sector wise’ universities

Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said that in the recent feedback on the draft National Education Policy (NEP), state government suggested replicating state model of ‘sector wise’ universities across the country. “The draft NEP does not have a proposal for sector wise universities like we have in Gujarat — Yog University, Sports University, Children’s University, Skill University, Start-up University — to name a few that have been successful in Gujarat. So, instead of one university offering all the courses, we need dedicated universities like these. We have suggested to include this in the NEP,” Chudasama said.

Candidates detained

Candidates who cleared their Teachers Eligibility Test-I (TET-I) two years ago and are awaiting appointment in government lower primary schools sat outside the Education Minister’s office after submitting a representation to him and raised slogans demanding his resignation. A few of them were detained and later released by the Gandhinagar police. Chudasama said, “The state government is concerned about them and working for the appointments.” The protest was led by National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) Gandhinagar district president Amit Parikh. “We submitted representations repeatedly to all state governments but no one paid heed. There are nearly 15,000-20,000 candidates who have cleared TET-I and awaiting appointments,” said Parikh.