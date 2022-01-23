No decision on resumption of offline classes at Pune schools yet

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday said no decision has been taken regarding the resumption of physical classes at schools in the Pune district as COVID-19 cases are on the rise.

After attending a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in the district, Pawar said swimming pools and grounds will be open to sportspersons and people who have taken both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Apart from this, tourist places such as Lonavala and Singhagad will be thrown open to a limited number of visitors in order to sustain small businesses operating at these locations, said Pawar, who is also the guardian minister of the district.

The police have been directed to keep a watch on the number of people gathering at tourist places and in case of crowding, further restrictions will be imposed, he said.

Bhimasahankar Temple and holy places that come under Ashtavinayak will be open for devotees, he said.

Considering the present rise in COVID-19 cases, no decision has been taken on the resumption of offline classes in schools and colleges. The situation will be further reviewed in the coming week, following which a decision will be taken, the minister said.

Talking about vaccination in the district, Pawar said, “Booster doses for people above the age of 60 will be available on Saturdays and Sundays, while vaccination for other age groups will be carried out on weekdays.”

At least 51 per cent of children in the age group of 15 to 18 years have been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the Pune district and 75 per cent have taken the dose in rural Pune, the minister said.