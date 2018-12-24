No date set for AC meeting yet, DU teachers’ body hits out at varsity for delay

On December 9, Delhi University (DU) Registrar Tarun Kumar Das announced the varsity’s Academic Council (AC) meeting scheduled for December 12 — after a gap of 18 months — had been postponed for “about a week”. Two weeks later, DU is yet to put out a notification in this regard.

Advertising

The DU Teachers’ Association (DUTA) and members of the university’s statutory bodies have written to the V-C. “I want to remind you that the university, college teachers, karamcharis and students are suffering from inaction and lack of will to resolve long pending issues on part of the varsity administration. The administration resolves issues pertaining to its stakeholders only through statutory bodies like AC, EC and University Court. It’s unfortunate that under your Vice-Chancellorship, these bodies have been totally made defunct,” wrote EC member A K Bhagi, from the National Democratic Teachers’ Front (NDTF).

DUTA has also written to the V-C. “The lackadaisical approach of the administration to timely adoption of UGC Regulations 2018 for teachers to get long overdue promotional benefits is incomprehensible,” said DUTA President Rajib Ray.

The registrar did not respond to calls seeking a comment.