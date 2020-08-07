No compartmental exam, Bihar Board to promote over 2.14 lakh students

BSEB not to hold compartmental exam (Representational image) BSEB not to hold compartmental exam (Representational image)

Bihar School Education Board (BSEB), Patna has decided to promote students who had failed in one or two exams in class 10 and 12 boards. Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma, state education minister, Bihar in an official statement said that this is a one-time exemption due to the coronavirus pandemic. These students will be given grace marks to be promoted to the next class.

As per rules, students who fail in one or two exams are to appear for compartmental exams and only after clearing these, a student is considered a pass. The BSEB, however, in an official notice said that consider the situation caused due to the pandemic, it would not be conducive to hold the exams.

In recently held intermediate exams, a total of 1,32,486 candidates were to appear for compartment exams. In Bihar Board matric exams as many as 2,08,147 candidates were to appear for matric exam. In the intermediate exam, of over 1.32 lakh students, 54.81 per cent of 72,610 students have been promoted based on grace marks. In matric, of 2.08 lakh students, 68.07 per cent or 1.41 lakh have been promoted, as per the official data.

The education department said that this decision was taken in favour of students and thousands of students will be happy with this decision as this will ensure that no student has to waste an entire academic year.

