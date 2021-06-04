No Class XII state board exams: Maharashtra makes it official after SDMA’s nod

School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said that to ensure health and safety of students and to maintain uniformity in assessment of various boards in Maharashtra, the government has formally taken a decision to cancel Class XII state board exams.

A day after the state Cabinet decided to cancel Class XII state board examinations, the government on Thursday made a formal announcement following a go-ahead from the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

The SDMA, which is headed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, gave the final approval to the proposal submitted by the state school education department on Wednesday.

Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation Vijay Wadettiwar, who is also a member of SDMA, said that the authority approved the proposal on Thursday.

School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said that to ensure health and safety of students and to maintain uniformity in assessment of various boards in Maharashtra, the government has formally taken a decision to cancel Class XII state board exams.

“The state board’s assessment policy for Class XII students and the date of the declaring results will be announced soon. We are committed to evaluating students accurately,” she told mediapersons.

Due to the second wave of Covid-19, the state government had earlier postponed state board exams of classes X and XII scheduled to begin from April 23 and April 30, respectively.

Gaikwad said that teachers, non-teaching staffers and students, who are appearing for the exam, should be given the status of “frontline workers” and get preference in vaccination.