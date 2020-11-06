No Class 10, 12 exams of Maharashtra board before May 2021: Minister

MSBSHE board exams not before May (Express photo by Jaipal Singh/ Represetational)

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Friday said the examinations of Class 10 and 12 conducted by the state board will not be held before May 2021 due to the prevailing coronavirus situation.

She told this to reporters here. “The current situation of coronavirus is likely to last for a longer period. We have discussed the issue of

completion of syllabus and holding of exams,” she said.

“The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will not be able to conduct the exams of class 10 and 12 before May,” Gaikwad said.

“I have also discussed the issue of how much curriculum can be omitted so that teachers can complete the remaining part. We will have to cut at least 25 per cent of the curriculum,” she added.

