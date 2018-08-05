‘No books, no homework. These happiness classes should be longer’: Class 8 student

“I have learnt that being sad won’t improve scores”: Ashutosh Singh Negi “I have learnt that being sad won’t improve scores”: Ashutosh Singh Negi

What do you do in your happiness classes?

We have one period every day. Monday we have mindfulness class where we close our eyes and listen to sounds around us. It helps one relax and we are also learning discipline. Tuesday and Wednesday we listen to stories and discuss them. Thursday and Friday there are activities. These are my favourite classes. Through it I have got to know a lot of things about my friends. Last week I got to know one of my friends holds a drawing competition for children. Saturdays are to discuss how I have changed and what all I have learnt.

Does the happiness class make you happy?

There are no books, no homework, so I am very happy. We sit, talk and get to know each other. These classes should be a little longer.

What else can schools do to make children happy?

Our school should also have facilities where every child can play the sports or games they want. We have a few facilities though.

Have you noticed a change after the classes began?

It’s been only a week, what can I say? But not only me, everyone who attends the classes is happy, there is no tension. I myself have learnt things like ‘gratitude’, now I say ‘thank you’ to all those who help me, including my parents. In the story today, I learnt ‘Jo bhi karo man lagaake karo (Do all you do with interest)’.

What are the other things that make you happy, and those that make you sad?

I am happiest playing football. I also enjoy the English class I go to after school, I have learnt a lot there. Apart from that, it is fun fighting with my elder sister at home. Unlike her, whenever our mother is unwell, I make the rotis. I also love eating mutton. My father works as a driver so his timings vary, but spending time with him is also fun. I will be the happiest if I can get admission to Pratibha Vidyalaya now. I want to become an Army commander.

When I study hard and score less marks, I become sad. But I have learnt in the happiness class that being sad is not going to improve my scores.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App