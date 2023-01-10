scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

NMIMS-LAT 2023: Registration begins for Law Aptitude Test; check how to apply

NMIMS-LAT 2023: SVKM’s NMIMS School of Law started the admission process fro NMIMS-LAT 2023. Candidates can register at the official website — law.nmims.edu

NMIMS-LAT 2023, registration begins for nmims lat 2023, application process for nmims lat 2023Candidates must have 50 per cent aggregate marks in 10 + 2 or equivalent examination as eligibility criteria (Representing image by Jasbir Malhi)

NMIMS-LAT 2023: SVKM’s NMIMS School of Law has started online registration process for NMIMS Law Aptitude Test (LAT) for the academic year 2023-24. Eligible and interested students can register at the official website — law.nmims.edu — before May 21, 2023.

Read |PM Modi to Indian Universities: Document contributions made by diaspora

Candidates can schedule their NMIMS-LAT 2023 between January 4 and May 31, 2023. Exam date scheduling window will be available for candidates till May 23, 2023. Registration fees for candidates giving first attempt is Rs 2000.

NMIMS-LAT 2023: How to register

Step 1: Visit the official website — law.nmims.edu

Step 2: Click on the ‘Application open 2023’ link given on the home page.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A lecturer showed a painting of the Prophet Muhammad. She lost her job.
A lecturer showed a painting of the Prophet Muhammad. She lost her job.
Delhi Confidential: BJP gives Mithun Chakraborty a new position
Delhi Confidential: BJP gives Mithun Chakraborty a new position
Last 5 years, 79% of new HC judges upper caste, SC and minority 2% each
Last 5 years, 79% of new HC judges upper caste, SC and minority 2% each
Ram Temple and Congress: A political dilemma and tightrope walk
Ram Temple and Congress: A political dilemma and tightrope walk

Step 3: Register by giving in your name, email id and other credentials.

Step 4: Once registered, you will be sent a login link on your email address.

Step 5: Complete your profile by giving in all the required documents.

Advertisement

Step 6: Pay the registration fees and download the application form and payment receipt for future references.

Candidates must have 50 per cent aggregate marks in 10 + 2 or equivalent examination as eligibility criteria and merit list will be prepared on the basis of the performance of the candidate in NMIMS- LAT exam.

Also Read |World Hindi Day 2023: Why is January 10 celebrated as Vishwa Hindi Diwas?

NMIMS-LAT is conducted for admissions at the Kirit P. Mehta School of Law (KPMSOL), Mumbai and Schools of Law (SOL) at Navi Mumbai, Hyderabad, Indore, Bengaluru, Dhule and Chandigarh.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-01-2023 at 14:38 IST
Next Story

ColorOS 13 beta coming to Oppo Find X2, F21s Pro, F19 Pro and more smartphones

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close