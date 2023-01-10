NMIMS-LAT 2023: Registration begins for Law Aptitude Test; check how to apply

NMIMS-LAT 2023: SVKM’s NMIMS School of Law has started online registration process for NMIMS Law Aptitude Test (LAT) for the academic year 2023-24. Eligible and interested students can register at the official website — law.nmims.edu — before May 21, 2023.

Candidates can schedule their NMIMS-LAT 2023 between January 4 and May 31, 2023. Exam date scheduling window will be available for candidates till May 23, 2023. Registration fees for candidates giving first attempt is Rs 2000.

NMIMS-LAT 2023: How to register

Step 1: Visit the official website — law.nmims.edu

Step 2: Click on the ‘Application open 2023’ link given on the home page.

Step 3: Register by giving in your name, email id and other credentials.

Step 4: Once registered, you will be sent a login link on your email address.

Step 5: Complete your profile by giving in all the required documents.

Step 6: Pay the registration fees and download the application form and payment receipt for future references.

Candidates must have 50 per cent aggregate marks in 10 + 2 or equivalent examination as eligibility criteria and merit list will be prepared on the basis of the performance of the candidate in NMIMS- LAT exam.

NMIMS-LAT is conducted for admissions at the Kirit P. Mehta School of Law (KPMSOL), Mumbai and Schools of Law (SOL) at Navi Mumbai, Hyderabad, Indore, Bengaluru, Dhule and Chandigarh.