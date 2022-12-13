scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

NMIMS invites applications for various undergraduate programmes; check how to apply

The registration for the entrance test is underway. Applications will close on May 21, 2023. The eligibility criteria for various programmes is given on the website.

NMIMS: Candidates can apply at nmims.edu
SVKM’s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), a deemed-to-be university recently opened its application process for admission to its programmes in engineering, pharmacy, commerce, economics, liberal arts, branding and advertising, international studies, entrepreneurship and family business and law through NMIMS-CET, NPAT and LAT entrance exams. Candidates can apply at the official website — nmims.edu.

NMIMS-CET, NPAT, LAT 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website — nmims.edu

Step 2: Click on admissions, and then choose the programme you want to apply for

Step 3: Then, click on apply now and create an account and verify it.

Step 4: Fill the application form by clicking on edit button.

Step 5: Save, submit and pay the fees.

Step 6: Download and save the application form for future reference.

NMIMS-CET is the entrance exam for students to undergraduate programmes in the fields of engineering, technology management, pharmacy and pharma panagement.

Similarly, NMIMS-LAT is a law entrance test conducted for admissions to five-year BA LLB (Honours) and BBA LLB (Honours) programmes. NMIMS-NPAT is the national test for programmes after 12th (NPAT) is the entrance exam for admissions for undergraduate programmes across campuses.

