NMC scraps medical standards rules, drops penalties for colleges violating norms, falsifying records

Medical colleges have lost the rulebook that spelled out how they could be penalised when irregularities were found. The National Medical Commission (NMC) has withdrawn the Maintenance of Standards of Medical Education Regulations, 2023 (MSMER-2023), with immediate effect. Gone with it are the fixed fines, the seat cuts and the personal penalties for doctors who submit false records.

However, a key component of the MSMER 2023, the Annual Disclosure Report (ADR), which every medical institution files, will continue as before.

What was Maintenance of Standards of Medical Education Rules?

It was the NMC’s enforcement manual. It told colleges what would happen if they fell short of minimum standards, misreported their facilities, or acted against the goals of medical education. It also told them how to fight back if they thought a penalty was unfair.