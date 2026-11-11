NMC warns students against unapproved medical colleges, misleading MBBS admission offers

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has cautioned students and parents against taking admission in medical colleges without checking their regulatory approval. The commission has advised candidates to verify the authenticity and regulatory approval of medical institutions before taking admission or paying any admission fees.

The advisory dated November 7 comes after directions issued by the Supreme Court in an ongoing case, Ayesha Jain vs Amity University, Noida and Others. The court directed regulatory bodies, including the NMC, to caution students and parents against dealing with educational institutions without checking their authenticity.

The Apex Court’s orders followed a reported incident involving a purported fake medical college operating from a farmhouse and claiming to offer various courses.