NMC warns medical students against Singhania University’s false advertisement

The commission clarified that if any medical student enrols in the varsity then the admission will be treated as illegal. (Representative image. Express photo)

The National Medical Commission (NMC) Friday warned MBBS aspirants against a ‘misleading’ advertisement published by Singhania University in newspapers in connection with MBBS seats. The commission clarified that if any medical student enrols in the varsity then the admission will be treated as illegal.

“The said institution has in its advertisement published in various newspaper claimed that Hon’ble High Court in the case of IGNOU, has held that there is no provision in the Indian Medical Council Act which authorises and empowers BoG-MCI to grant permission or recognition to IGNOU to enable it to take admission and impart education in MBBS and other medical courses. The said institution mischievously claims that it is covered by a judgment of the High Court without referring to the cause title and the Court that has pronounced it,” the NMC stated.

NMC labelled the advertisement by Singhania University as baseless and frivolous, and added that it is in complete violation of law.

“It may be noted that the claim so made by the Singhania University is in violation of the provisions of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 and also NMC Act, 2019 and the regulations framed there under. Accordingly, any admissions that are made by the Singhania University, Pacheri Bari, District Jhunhunu, Rajasthan in the course of medicine (MBBS) is illegal and void ab initio,” NMC clarified.