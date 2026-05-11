NMC flags shortage of exam centres, asks colleges to assist NBEMS practical exams

The National Medical Commission will run a pilot to test the IT platform in the next six months.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued an advisory to all government medical colleges and institutions under its ambit, urging them to extend full cooperation to the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) for the smooth conduct of postgraduate and postdoctoral practical examinations.

In a notice issued by the Postgraduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB), the Commission said the growing number of candidates appearing for NBEMS final practical examinations has significantly increased the requirement for adequate examination centres, clinical material, infrastructure, and experienced examiners.

According to the advisory, NBEMS informed the Commission that the timely and smooth conduct of practical examinations depends heavily on active support from medical colleges and institutions. However, the Board has been facing difficulties due to the non-availability of examination centres and instances where eligible faculty members are not being relieved for examiner duties.