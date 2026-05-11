NMC flags shortage of exam centres, asks colleges to assist NBEMS practical exams

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued an advisory to all government medical colleges and institutions under its ambit, urging them to extend full cooperation to the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) for the smooth conduct of postgraduate and postdoctoral practical examinations.
In a notice issued by the Postgraduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB), the Commission said the growing number of candidates appearing for NBEMS final practical examinations has significantly increased the requirement for adequate examination centres, clinical material, infrastructure, and experienced examiners.
According to the advisory, NBEMS informed the Commission that the timely and smooth conduct of practical examinations depends heavily on active support from medical colleges and institutions. However, the Board has been facing difficulties due to the non-availability of examination centres and instances where eligible faculty members are not being relieved for examiner duties.
To address these concerns, the NMC advised all government medical colleges and institutions to support NBEMS by facilitating the conduct of practical examinations, subject to administrative feasibility. Institutions have also been asked to ensure the availability of required infrastructure, wards, laboratories, and suitable clinical material or patients needed for examinations.
Further, the Commission directed institutions to relieve eligible and nominated faculty members for examiner duties promptly and coordinate with NBEMS to ensure the smooth and efficient conduct of examinations.
The notice also clarified that NBEMS “suitably compensates” examination centres for expenses incurred during the conduct of exams. It added that examiners are provided approved remuneration for services rendered as part of NBEMS academic activities.
Highlighting the larger academic and public interest, the NMC said cooperation from institutions and faculty members would help maintain standards of postgraduate medical education while ensuring the timely conduct of examinations. The Commission requested all institutions to take necessary action accordingly.
(With PTI inputs)