scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 13, 2023

NMC reopens online portal for PG Broad Specialty, Super Specialty students to fill information

NMC to reopen online portal from January 13 to 17, Candidates can fill the details at the official website- nmc.org.in.

nmc.org.in, NMC, NEET, NEET SS, NEET SS 2022, NEET SS 2022 online portal, NEET SS online portal reopened, PG Broad Specialty, Super Specialty coursesThe data has to be submitted online (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran/ Representative Image)
Listen to this article
NMC reopens online portal for PG Broad Specialty, Super Specialty students to fill information
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The National Medical Commission (NMC) on Thursday issued a notice stating that the online portal for filling up the details of candidates who took admission in PG Broad Specialty and Super Speciality Courses shall be reopened from today till January 17. Students can check the notification at the official website— nmc.org.in.

All candidates have been requested to fill the requisite data in the stipulated time. The data has to be submitted online, no physical or manual data will be accepted.

Also read |What doctors think of NExT medical exam?

Also, the last date of admission for the special stray vacancy round for the vacant PG (MD/MS/Diploma) seats is January 14.

State counselling authorities also have to complete the admission/counselling process for the state quota by January 14.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar’s comments on Judiciary, BJP finds more than an echo
In V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar’s comments on Judiciary, BJP finds more than an echo
How India started protecting monuments and established the Archaeological...
How India started protecting monuments and established the Archaeological...
Why have an elected govt in Delhi if full control is with you, Supreme Co...
Why have an elected govt in Delhi if full control is with you, Supreme Co...
Arms & the woman: Jammu mother joins Village Defence Guards after ter...
Arms & the woman: Jammu mother joins Village Defence Guards after ter...

Meanwhile, it is likely that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will extend the MBBS internship cut-off date to June 30. The date for the internship cut-off was set to March 31 but doctors have complained saying that the cut-off date for completing internship is likely to disqualify more than half the current batch.

First published on: 13-01-2023 at 14:05 IST
Next Story

PM Modi to launch work on seven sewage plants in Mumbai on Jan 19; their significance

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 13: Latest News
Advertisement
close