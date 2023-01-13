NMC reopens online portal for PG Broad Specialty, Super Specialty students to fill information

The National Medical Commission (NMC) on Thursday issued a notice stating that the online portal for filling up the details of candidates who took admission in PG Broad Specialty and Super Speciality Courses shall be reopened from today till January 17. Students can check the notification at the official website— nmc.org.in.

All candidates have been requested to fill the requisite data in the stipulated time. The data has to be submitted online, no physical or manual data will be accepted.

Also, the last date of admission for the special stray vacancy round for the vacant PG (MD/MS/Diploma) seats is January 14.

State counselling authorities also have to complete the admission/counselling process for the state quota by January 14.

Meanwhile, it is likely that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will extend the MBBS internship cut-off date to June 30. The date for the internship cut-off was set to March 31 but doctors have complained saying that the cut-off date for completing internship is likely to disqualify more than half the current batch.