9,911 new MBBS seats added this year: NMC’s 2026-27 seat matrix increased to 1,36,939

Ahead of the NEET UG results, the National Medical Commission (NMC) today released the seat matrix for undergraduate MBBS courses, excluding Institutes of National Importance (INIs), for the academic year 2026-27. According to the notice, a total of 1,36,939 MBBS seats will be available this year across 823 medical colleges in the country.

The seat matrix was issued through a notice dated July 14, 2026, by the Medical Assessment & Rating Board (MARB) of the NMC, and subsequently forwarded to all medical colleges and the Medical Counselling Committee, DGHS.

Of the total 1,36,939 seats, 1,27,028 are renewed seats from existing intake capacity, while 9,911 are newly increased seats. The Commission has noted that this includes 2,400 MBBS seats of 25 newly established medical colleges — comprising 400 seats across 7 new government medical colleges and 2,000 seats across 18 new private medical colleges.

Government medical colleges account for 441 institutions with 63,296 total seats (61,185 renewed and 2,111 increased), while private medical colleges account for 382 institutions with 73,643 total seats (65,843 renewed and 7,800 increased).

Among states, Karnataka has the highest number of colleges (75) with 15,395 total seats, followed by Tamil Nadu with 78 colleges and 13,999 seats, and Uttar Pradesh with 88 colleges and 14,000 seats. Maharashtra has 86 colleges offering 13,099 seats, while Telangana has 66 colleges with 10,250 seats.

The MARB has directed all private medical colleges that have been approved a new MBBS college or an increase in intake capacity to furnish the requisite Electronic Bank Guarantee (E-Bank Guarantee) to the Director, MARB, within seven days from the date of issuance of the Public Notice. The details of the E-Bank Guarantee are to be shared through email at bgugmarb@nmc.org.in and pratap.ram@nic.in. The Letter of Permission (LoP) will be issued by MARB only after the requisite E-Bank Guarantee has been received and found to be in order.

The notice states that the enclosed seat matrix shall remain subject to revision, if required, based on the decisions of the Appeal Committee or any other competent authority. Any revised seat matrix will be uploaded on the official NMC website and taken into consideration by the Counselling Committees of the Central Government and respective State Governments for counselling and admissions.

If any counselling committee notices a discrepancy or deviation in the approved seat matrix, the matter is to be referred to MARB for clarification. The notice states that under no circumstances shall any counselling committee permit admissions in excess of the number of seats approved and notified by MARB.