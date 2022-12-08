scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

NMC releases revised MBBS calendar, curriculum; check full schedule

According to the revised schedule, the academic calendar for phase one of MBBS will now conclude till December 15, 2023. The revised schedule is now available at the official NMC website — nmc.org.in.

MBBS schedule, MBBS revised schedule, NMCTotal time for the degree will be 6864 hours, and clinical postings will take 132 weeks. (Representative image)

The National Medical Commission (NMC) on Wednesday released the updated calendar and curriculum for MBBS 2022-23 batch. The revised schedule is now available at the official NMC website — nmc.org.in.

According to the revised schedule, the academic calendar for phase one of MBBS will now conclude till December 15, 2023, which would be 13 months (approx. 57 weeks). The time available is approximately 42 weeks (excluding 15 weeks), in which the prelim/ university exam and results will take almost -10 weeks, vacations will be for three weeks in total and public holidays will be of two weeks. In total, 1638 hours will be available for teaching learning in the first phase of MBBS.

After that, the academic calendar for phase two of MBBS will go on for 1638 hours (39 weeks), from December 16, 2023 till Jan 15, 2025. The time allotted is 13 months (approx. 57 weeks) and time available is 42 weeks.

The academic calendar for phase three of MBBS will be conducted from January 16, 2025 till November 30, 2025. The time allotted is 10.5 months (approx. 46 weeks) and time available is 35 weeks (excluding 11 weeks, in which 6 weeks are for prelims/university exams, three for vacation and two for public holidays).

Fourth phase of MBBS will be conducted between December 1, 2025 and May 15, 2027. The time allotted is 17.5 months (approx.78 weeks) and time available is 57 weeks (excluding 21 weeks).

According to the new calendar, the total time for the degree will be 6864 hours, and clinical postings will take 132 weeks.

