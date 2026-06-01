NMC proposes restoring 10-year limit for completing MBBS course

Candidates will get minimum four attempt to clear the first MBBS exam (Image generated by AI

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has proposed amending the Graduate Medical Education Regulations (GMER), 2023, to allow MBBS students up to 10 years to complete their course, including the compulsory rotatory medical internship, effectively restoring the earlier time limit that was reduced in 2023.

In a draft amendment uploaded on its website, the commission has invited comments and suggestions from stakeholders and the public within 30 days.

Under the proposed changes, no student shall be allowed more than four attempts to clear the first professional MBBS examination, a provision that remains unchanged. However, students would be allowed to continue the undergraduate medical course for up to 10 years from the date of admission, including the internship period. This is in alignment with the NMC’s Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiate (FMGL) regulations, 2021.