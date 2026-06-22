NMC to phase out postgraduate diploma medical courses starting 2027, shift fully to MD, MS programmes

Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil wrote to the chairman of the National Medical Commission (NMC) on June 27 requesting the sanction of a 15 per cent NRI quota by creating 508 supernumerary MBBS seats for admissions in 22 government medical colleges in the state.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has announced that postgraduate diploma medical courses will be phased out across the country and replaced with postgraduate broad-specialty degree programmes such as MD and MS.

In a notification, the NMC said the 2026-27 academic session will be the last year in which students can be admitted to postgraduate diploma courses. From the 2027-28 academic year onwards, no fresh admissions will be allowed to PG diploma programmes, and these courses will cease to function.

The move is aimed at standardising postgraduate medical education, improving the quality and recognition of specialist training, and aligning medical qualifications with current educational standards. The commission also said the decision would help institutions make better use of their existing infrastructure and faculty resources.