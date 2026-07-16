NMC notifies 1.37 lakh MBBS seats for 2026-27, private colleges in Karnataka see biggest jump

Compared to last year's seat matrix, the growth rate of the number of seats available in government medical colleges is much lesser than private medical colleges. (Representational Image)

Private medical colleges have added far more seats than government colleges this year, with Karnataka alone accounting for the single largest increase among all states and emerging as the state with the highest number of medical seats in the country.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) declared the seat matrix for medical undergraduate (UG) admissions on Wednesday, even as the re-NEET result remains awaited. India now has 1,36,939 seats in government and private medical colleges for the academic year 2026-27.

According to the NMC, there are now 63,297 in government colleges and 73,643 in private colleges, an increase of 7913 seats over last year. But experts say the actual increase is higher, potentially crossing 9,911 seats, as several colleges had not started operations last year while awaiting regulatory approvals from their respective states.