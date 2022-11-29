NMC issues warning against a medical college in Kyrgyzstan

The National Medical Commission (NMC) today warned all Indian medical students against Avicenna International Medical University’s recognition in Kyrgyzstan. The official notice is available at the official NMC website — nmc.org.in.

According to the official notification, the NMC has not given recognition to the Avicenna International Medical University in Kyrgyzstan. The NMC has warned students to not fall for the fake letter circulating on social media and other platforms, claiming that ‘NMC has recognised the Avicenna International Medical University in Kyrgyzstan and Indian students can study there to become a doctor’.

“This is to inform all that a fake letter dated September 16, 2022 stating that “Avicenna International Medical University (Bishkek) is recognized by National Medical Commission and Indian students can study here to become a doctor,” the official notification states.

This warning by the NMC comes a few months after the commission issued a similar warning against India-based Singhania University. The commission had warned students that all admissions made in this said university will be treated as illegal.

“The said institution has in its advertisement published in various newspaper claimed that Hon’ble High Court in the case of IGNOU, has held that there is no provision in the Indian Medical Council Act which authorises and empowers BoG-MCI to grant permission or recognition to IGNOU to enable it to take admission and impart education in MBBS and other medical courses. The said institution mischievously claims that it is covered by a judgment of the High Court without referring to the cause title and the Court that has pronounced it,” the NMC had stated.