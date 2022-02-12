NMC issues warning against online medical courses offered by Chinese universities

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued a warning against the online medical courses being offered by several Chinese universities. Students aiming to pursue medical or any other courses from foreign universities have been advised to “exercise due diligence”.

NMC issued a notice, signed by Dr Sandhya Bhullar, Secretary, in which NMC has explained that the Ministry of External Affairs has observed that some universities from the People’s Republic of China are now issuing notices for admissions to MBBS programmes for the current and upcoming academic sessions.

However, considering the travel restrictions imposed due to Covid-19, these Chinese universities are claiming to offer online medical courses.

“In this context, any prospective student needs to be aware that the Government of People’s Republic of China has imposed strict travel restrictions in the wake of COVID-19 and suspended all visas since November 2020,” the notice read. “A large number of international students including Indian students have not been able to return to China to continue their studies due to these restrictions.”

NMC has now clarified that the Commission does not recognise or approve any medical course which is conducted only in online mode. “As per the extant rules, National Medical Commission does not recognise or approve medical courses done only by online mode. In view of the above, students are advised to exercise due diligence in choosing where to pursue medical education from,” the Commission said in the notice.

The Commission has further advised students to refer to Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) regulations before applying to any such course, or even while planning to seek admission in any institutions in China or other foreign institutions.