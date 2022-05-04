NMC introduces yoga training in MBBS course curriculum

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has introduced yoga training in the MBBS foundation course. This training will be compulsory for an hour every day for at least a period of 10 days. All details about this yoga training programme are available on official NMC website — nmc.org.in.

This yoga training is scheduled to begin from June 12, 2022 and culminate on June 21, 2022 — which is celebrated as International Yoga Day. “New Competency Based Medical Education for Undergraduate Course Curriculum has been implemented by National medical Commission,” the official notice from NMC read.

The training will take place in all medical colleges across the country.

In order to ensure symmetry in yoga training programme at all medical colleges across the country, Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga under Ministry of AYUSH has developed and released common yoga protocol.

For this, videos in Hindi and English have been uploaded by the concerned authorities on YouTube. Booklets can also be accessed from the official AYUSh website — yoga.ayush.gov.in.

The authorities have ordered the “State Governments/UTs, Universities and medical colleges/institutes are requested to initiate immediate action with regard to introduction of YOGA Training Programme for Undergraduate Course Curriculum from the current batch of MBBS students i.e. 2021-22, admitted in the month Feb-March 2022,” the official notice read.