NMC extends deadline for new medical colleges, MBBS courses, increasing medical seats

August 11, 2022 2:17:20 pm
The National Medical Commission (NMC) has extended application deadline for undergraduate MBBS courses, starting of new medical colleges, increasing medical seats or renewal of academic courses for the new academic year. This announcement was made by the Commission at the official NMC website — nmc.org.in.
“The Medical Assessment and Rating Board of National Medical Commission hereby extends the date and time for receipt for the application upto 31.8.2022 (6 PM),” the official notice reads.
Now, the concerned authorities have to submit Essentiality Certificate, Consent of Affiliation and details of the hospital till 6 pm of August 31.
Meanwhile, NMC has also ordered all medical colleges to take care of their postgraduate students’ mental health and well-being by making sure they are not overburdened, get adequate week-offs and maintain proper working hours. “A healthy and stress-free resident doctor is critical not only for his her own well-being but also for the well-being of the patients he or she treats. All medical colleges and institutes are therefore requested to take necessary steps for taking care of the mental health and well-being of the PG medical students studying or working with them,” the official letter read.
Subscriber Only Stories
“An action-taken report on the issue as well as the practice being followed in the college or institute may be provided to the National Medical Commission on a regular basis specially mentioning the cases of suicide, gender bias and incidences of dishonour to a woman’s decency etc,” it added.
This decision was taken after this issue was raised in Parliament, a few days after some students came forward on social media platforms to raise their problems.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'
Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'
Raksha Bandhan movie review: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film
3 Army personnel killed, 2 hurt as militants attack camp at Rajouri
Five states that refused to join India after IndependencePremium
To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key statesPremium
Latest News
iQOO 9T review: The new under-Rs 50,000 champ
Pune Infra Watch: PMC hopes state govt would soon allow 5 TMC water from Mulshi Dam
Mumbai: MMRDA seeks Kanjurmarg land for Metro line 6
PNB fraud case: Bombay High Court grants bail to Gitanjali Group former vice-president Vipul Chitalia
Court rejects Shrikant Tyagi’s bail plea in assault case; to hear others on Aug 16
Karnataka prison authorities move to pardon man accused of four murders opposed by victims’ families
Jagdeep Dhankhar sworn in as 14th Vice President of India
CEO posts crying selfie after laying off employees. Faces netizens’ ire
Serena’s Choice: Williams’ tough call resonates with women
NASA to roll out Artemis I spacecraft to launchpad and discuss science payloads
Priyanka Chopra transforms baby Malti Marie into the next Desi Girl, partially reveals her face in new photo. See here
Sushmita Sen attends Laal Singh Chaddha special screening with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, fans ask, ‘Kya chal raha hai?’