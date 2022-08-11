NMC extends deadline for new medical colleges, MBBS courses, increasing medical seats

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has extended application deadline for undergraduate MBBS courses, starting of new medical colleges, increasing medical seats or renewal of academic courses for the new academic year. This announcement was made by the Commission at the official NMC website — nmc.org.in.

“The Medical Assessment and Rating Board of National Medical Commission hereby extends the date and time for receipt for the application upto 31.8.2022 (6 PM),” the official notice reads.

Read | National Medical Commission allows persecuted minorities from Pakistan to practice medicine after exam

Now, the concerned authorities have to submit Essentiality Certificate, Consent of Affiliation and details of the hospital till 6 pm of August 31.

Meanwhile, NMC has also ordered all medical colleges to take care of their postgraduate students’ mental health and well-being by making sure they are not overburdened, get adequate week-offs and maintain proper working hours. “A healthy and stress-free resident doctor is critical not only for his her own well-being but also for the well-being of the patients he or she treats. All medical colleges and institutes are therefore requested to take necessary steps for taking care of the mental health and well-being of the PG medical students studying or working with them,” the official letter read.

“An action-taken report on the issue as well as the practice being followed in the college or institute may be provided to the National Medical Commission on a regular basis specially mentioning the cases of suicide, gender bias and incidences of dishonour to a woman’s decency etc,” it added.

This decision was taken after this issue was raised in Parliament, a few days after some students came forward on social media platforms to raise their problems.