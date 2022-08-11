scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 11, 2022

NMC extends deadline for new medical colleges, MBBS courses, increasing medical seats

Authorities now have time till 6 pm of August 31 to submit documents for undergraduate MBBS courses, starting of new medical colleges, increasing medical seats or renewal of academic courses. This announcement was made by the Commission at the official NMC website — nmc.org.in.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
August 11, 2022 2:17:20 pm
NMC, NMC notificationMeanwhile, NMC has also ordered all medical colleges to take care of their postgraduate students' mental health and well-being by making sure they are not overburdened, get adequate week-offs and maintain proper working hours. (Representative image. Source: Pixabay)

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has extended application deadline for undergraduate MBBS courses, starting of new medical colleges, increasing medical seats or renewal of academic courses for the new academic year. This announcement was made by the Commission at the official NMC website — nmc.org.in.

“The Medical Assessment and Rating Board of National Medical Commission hereby extends the date and time for receipt for the application upto 31.8.2022 (6 PM),” the official notice reads.

Read |National Medical Commission allows persecuted minorities from Pakistan to practice medicine after exam

Now, the concerned authorities have to submit Essentiality Certificate, Consent of Affiliation and details of the hospital till 6 pm of August 31.

Meanwhile, NMC has also ordered all medical colleges to take care of their postgraduate students’ mental health and well-being by making sure they are not overburdened, get adequate week-offs and maintain proper working hours. “A healthy and stress-free resident doctor is critical not only for his her own well-being but also for the well-being of the patients he or she treats. All medical colleges and institutes are therefore requested to take necessary steps for taking care of the mental health and well-being of the PG medical students studying or working with them,” the official letter read.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: Heavy showers, landslides in Himachal P...Premium
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: Heavy showers, landslides in Himachal P...
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...
Ashok Gehlot claimed rise in murder after rape, NCRB data shows otherwisePremium
Ashok Gehlot claimed rise in murder after rape, NCRB data shows otherwise
Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’Premium
Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’
Also read |‘Ukraine not willing to take back Indian students’: Minister to Rajya Sabha

“An action-taken report on the issue as well as the practice being followed in the college or institute may be provided to the National Medical Commission on a regular basis specially mentioning the cases of suicide, gender bias and incidences of dishonour to a woman’s decency etc,” it added.

This decision was taken after this issue was raised in Parliament, a few days after some students came forward on social media platforms to raise their problems.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-08-2022 at 02:17:20 pm

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'

2

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

3

Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'

4

Raksha Bandhan movie review: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film

5

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, photos, and cards

Featured Stories

State-level OBC groups must be included in central list
State-level OBC groups must be included in central list
August 11, 1982, Forty Years Ago: French Nuclear Fuel
August 11, 1982, Forty Years Ago: French Nuclear Fuel
Explained: Can the spread of monkeypox be stopped?
Explained: Can the spread of monkeypox be stopped?
Explained: Court orders CBI to probe Walayar sisters rape case further; h...
Explained: Court orders CBI to probe Walayar sisters rape case further; h...
Lok Ayukta to private forests, the 11 lapsed ordinances that Kerala Gover...
Lok Ayukta to private forests, the 11 lapsed ordinances that Kerala Gover...
RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all
RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all
Raksha Bandhan: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film
Movie Review

Raksha Bandhan: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film

Jagdeep Dhankhar sworn in as 14th Vice President of India

Jagdeep Dhankhar sworn in as 14th Vice President of India

3 Army personnel killed, 2 hurt as militants attack camp at Rajouri
Jammu and Kashmir

3 Army personnel killed, 2 hurt as militants attack camp at Rajouri

RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all

RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all

Court orders CBI to probe Walayar sisters rape case further; here's what happened
Explained

Court orders CBI to probe Walayar sisters rape case further; here's what happened

China delays bid by US and India to sanction Masood Azhar's brother
United Nations

China delays bid by US and India to sanction Masood Azhar's brother

Stop lowering dignity of PM post by talking of black magic: Rahul

Stop lowering dignity of PM post by talking of black magic: Rahul

Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’

Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’

Premium
Five states that refused to join India after Independence
Express Research

Five states that refused to join India after Independence

Premium
To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key states
What's next for BJP?

To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key states

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 11: Latest News
Advertisement