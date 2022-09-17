NMC constitutes anti-ragging cell to deal with complaints in medical colleges

The National Medical Commission has constituted an anti-ragging cell to examine and resolve complaints forwarded by anti-ragging committees of different medical colleges.

According to an order issued on September 15, the cell members will meet once every month to take up the ragging complaints and undertake an independent enquiry.

Complaints against ragging will be received in a dedicated email by the NMC.

The cell comprises Dr Aruna V Vanikar, President, Undergraduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) as chairperson and Dr Vijayendra Kumar, Member, UGMEB, Dr Vijay Lakshmi Nag, Member, EMRB (Ethics and Medical Registration Board), Dr Yogender Malik, Member, EMRB, Shambhu Sharan Kumar, Director, UG, Ashok Kumar, deputy secretary, NMC, Chaman Lal Guleria, DS, EMRB as members and Aujender Singh, DS, NMC as member-secretary.

The UGMEB or PGMEB, to whom the case is concerned, will take necessary action on the recommendations of the cell, the order said.