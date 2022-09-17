scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 17, 2022

NMC constitutes anti-ragging cell to deal with complaints in medical colleges

The NMC will receive complaints against ragging in the form of a dedicated email. The cell will examine and resolve complaints forwarded by anti-ragging committees of different medical colleges.

National Medical Commission,Dr Aruna V Vanikar, EMRB, NMC anti-ragging cell, UGMEB, Delhi medical colleges, ragging complaintsDr Aruna V Vanikar is the president of NMC's anti-ragging cell. (File photo)

The National Medical Commission has constituted an anti-ragging cell to examine and resolve complaints forwarded by anti-ragging committees of different medical colleges.

According to an order issued on September 15, the cell members will meet once every month to take up the ragging complaints and undertake an independent enquiry.

Read |NEET PG 2022: Counselling registration underway for round 1

Complaints against ragging will be received in a dedicated email by the NMC.

The cell comprises Dr Aruna V Vanikar, President, Undergraduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) as chairperson and Dr Vijayendra Kumar, Member, UGMEB, Dr Vijay Lakshmi Nag, Member, EMRB (Ethics and Medical Registration Board), Dr Yogender Malik, Member, EMRB, Shambhu Sharan Kumar, Director, UG, Ashok Kumar, deputy secretary, NMC, Chaman Lal Guleria, DS, EMRB as members and Aujender Singh, DS, NMC as member-secretary.

Also Read |NEET PG 2023 to held on March 5, check tentative schedule

The UGMEB or PGMEB, to whom the case is concerned, will take necessary action on the recommendations of the cell, the order said.

First published on: 17-09-2022 at 11:33:11 am
Next Story

Don’t Worry Darling cinematographer says there was no tension on set between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 17: Latest News
Advertisement