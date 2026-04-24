NMC advisory before NEET UG 2026: No leave without strong reason on May 2–3

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The National Medical Commission (NMC) has advised all medical colleges and institutions across the country not to grant leave to students on May 2 and 3, 2026, ahead of the NEET UG scheduled for May 3. The directive has been issued as a preventive measure to safeguard the integrity of the national-level entrance examination.
In a public notice dated April 23, 2026, the NMC said the instruction follows a communication from the Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education, stressing the need to ensure the “sanctity and integrity” of the examination process.
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The Commission has asked all medical colleges to remain vigilant and sensitise students against engaging in any activity that could compromise the conduct of NEET UG 2026. It noted that the restriction on leave is intended as a deterrent against potential malpractice.
“Leave should not be granted on May 2 and 3, except in exceptional circumstances with due justification,” the notice stated. The advisory has been circulated to all deans and principals of medical colleges, as well as state and Union Territory authorities overseeing medical education.
The move comes amid heightened scrutiny of entrance examinations in recent years, with authorities tightening protocols to prevent irregularities and ensure a fair testing environment for lakhs of aspirants appearing for NEET UG.
While the NEET UG 2026 exam date is May 3. The NEET UG city slips were released on April 12 and the admit cards are set to be released on Sunday, April 26. This time, about 99.2 per cent have been allotted their first choice of exam cities.
NTA has also cautioned NEET UG 2026 aspirants against fraudulent social media channels, particularly on Telegram, claiming to offer access to exam papers. Acting on multiple complaints, the agency has warned candidates against falling for such claims and said strict legal action is being initiated against those spreading misinformation.