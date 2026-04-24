NMC advisory before NEET UG 2026: No leave without strong reason on May 2–3

The Commission has asked all medical colleges to remain vigilant and sensitise students against engaging in any activity that could compromise the conduct of NEET UG 2026 (Express Photo by Rohit Jain Paras/ representative)

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has advised all medical colleges and institutions across the country not to grant leave to students on May 2 and 3, 2026, ahead of the NEET UG scheduled for May 3. The directive has been issued as a preventive measure to safeguard the integrity of the national-level entrance examination.

In a public notice dated April 23, 2026, the NMC said the instruction follows a communication from the Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education, stressing the need to ensure the “sanctity and integrity” of the examination process.

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