NMC adds 13,186 medical seats, total now at 1.4 lakh; which state added most?

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the provisional Round 2 allotment result for NEET UG 2026 counselling. The final allotment list is expected shortly. The provisional result covers the second round of counselling for MBBS and BDS seats under the All India Quota and other seats handled through MCC.
Alongside the Round 2 process, the latest seat matrix shows that the National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved an increase of 13,186 MBBS seats across 27 states and Union Territories. The total number of MBBS seats in the matrix has now reached 1,40,214.
Karnataka recorded the highest increase, adding 1,650 MBBS seats. The state now has 15,745 MBBS seats across 76 medical colleges. Tamil Nadu followed with an addition of 1,250 seats, taking its total to 14,299. Bihar added 1,240 seats, while Uttar Pradesh added 1,200 seats.
|State/UT
|Seats increased
|Total seats
|Karnataka
|1,650
|15,745
|Tamil Nadu
|1,250
|14,299
|Bihar
|1,240
|4,660
|Uttar Pradesh
|1,200
|14,400
|Rajasthan
|1,100
|8,280
|Telangana
|1,010
|10,450
|West Bengal
|975
|7,350
|Chhattisgarh
|645
|3,025
|Maharashtra
|550
|13,249
|Andhra Pradesh
|525
|7,615
|Jharkhand
|520
|1,650
|Madhya Pradesh
|520
|6,120
|Haryana
|350
|3,060
|Kerala
|300
|5,754
|Gujarat
|250
|7,800
|Puducherry
|200
|1,830
|Uttarakhand
|200
|1,525
|Jammu and Kashmir
|175
|1,750
|Assam
|100
|1,975
|Odisha
|100
|3,000
|Sikkim
|100
|200
|Chandigarh
|50
|200
|Goa
|50
|250
|Punjab
|50
|1,850
|Tripura
|50
|500
|Manipur
|25
|550
|Himachal Pradesh
|1
|871
Karnataka’s 1,650-seat increase accounts for about one-eighth of all the additional seats approved in this matrix. Tamil Nadu, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh each added more than 1,000 seats. Together, these four states account for 5,340 of the 13,186 new seats.
The increase is not spread evenly across the country. Several states and Union Territories have not recorded any increase in the latest matrix. This means that of the 34 states and Union Territories listed, 27 have recorded an increase, while seven have no increase in the number of seats.
These are Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Delhi, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Nagaland. Their seat totals in the matrix remain at 114, 100, 177, 1,415, 250, 100 and 100, respectively.
The latest matrix also includes smaller increases. Himachal Pradesh has added one seat, while Manipur has added 25. Chandigarh, Goa, Punjab and Tripura have each added 50 seats. Assam, Odisha and Sikkim have each added 100 seats.
The NMC has also issued a direction to counselling authorities on the use of the approved seat matrix. It said that if a counselling committee finds any discrepancy or deviation in the approved matrix, the matter should be referred to the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) for clarification. Counselling committees cannot permit admissions against seats beyond the number approved and notified by the MARB.
With the latest additions, the total MBBS seat count stands at 1,40,214, compared with 1,27,028 before the 13,186-seat increase.