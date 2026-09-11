NMC adds 13,186 medical seats, total now at 1.4 lakh; which state added most?

The increase is not spread evenly across the country. Several states and Union Territories have not recorded any increase in the latest matrix (AI Image)

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the provisional Round 2 allotment result for NEET UG 2026 counselling. The final allotment list is expected shortly. The provisional result covers the second round of counselling for MBBS and BDS seats under the All India Quota and other seats handled through MCC.

Alongside the Round 2 process, the latest seat matrix shows that the National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved an increase of 13,186 MBBS seats across 27 states and Union Territories. The total number of MBBS seats in the matrix has now reached 1,40,214.

Karnataka recorded the highest increase, adding 1,650 MBBS seats. The state now has 15,745 MBBS seats across 76 medical colleges. Tamil Nadu followed with an addition of 1,250 seats, taking its total to 14,299. Bihar added 1,240 seats, while Uttar Pradesh added 1,200 seats.