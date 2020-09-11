NMAT registrations to open from September 14, check major changes in exam pattern

NMAT by GMAC to be held in November 2020 (Express Photo By Praveen Khanna/ Representational image)

The registration process will open for the ‘NMAT by GMAC’ exam from September 14 and will conclude on November 30. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, candidates will have the option of appearing for the exam physically in an exam centre or appear for the exam from home in the remote proctoring mode.

It is a computer-based exam and has three sections — language skills, quantitative skills, and logical reasoning. The testing window will open in the first week of November and extend through January 2021, allowing candidates to choose the exam mode, date, time, and location as per convenience.

Read | Best B-school in India | Best colleges in the world as per THE Ranking 2020

In the exam, equal weightage will be given to all sections and there will not be any negative marking. The number of questions has been decreased from 120 to 108 while the exam duration remains 120 minutes. Students will also have the retake option twice to increase their score. Instant score preview and official scorecard within 48 hours for the exam are some of the provisions offered.

Those who clear NMAT by GMAC can apply for management courses in India, the Philippines, South Africa, and Nigeria. Interested can apply at nmat.org. The exam will be held amid social distancing norms across 52 locations including 62 Indian cities and four international centers, claims GMAC – the exam conducting body.

Read | IIM’s quest for diversity results in more women, non-engineers on campus

Gaurav Srivastava, Regional Director, South Asia, GMAC said, “At GMAC, we are committed to creating best-in-class products and services for candidates and schools. During these unprecedented times, we have added a number of test enhancements for candidates that include an online option of taking the exam from the safety of their home in addition to taking it at test centers where available. GMAC is committed to enabling our schools to recruit top talent and this year they will have the ability to roll out early admission offers to students as NMAT scores will be available to them within 48 hours of a candidate writing the exam.”

Bina Sharma, Director, Product Management, GMAC said, “This year, the exam has been restructured with equal weightage across the Language, Quantitative and Logical Reasoning Sections with 36 questions in each section. The total number of questions has been reduced by 10b per cent. Candidates can also preview scores instantly and avail of retake attempts to improve their score.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd