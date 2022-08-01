scorecardresearch
NMAT by GMAC 2022: Registration begins; list of universities accepting score

The institutes such as SP Jain Institute of Management and Research (Global Management Programme), TA Pai Management Institute (all MBA programmes), Flame University (MBA, MBA in Communication Management), Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Punjab (MBA) are new additions to the list of schools accepting the NMAT by GMAC score for admission in their respective programmes.

NMAT by GMAC will be held at 76 testing centres across 73 Indian cities.

The registration process for the NMAT by GMAC exam has started today, the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) announced. The number of institutions accepting the NMAT by GMAC exam has increased this year.  To apply for the management entrance test, the candidates have to log on to http://www.mba.com/nmat to register for the exam.

There are 76 testing centres across 73 Indian cities. Moreover, the NMAT by GMAC exam enables candidates to apply to global schools in India, Philippines, South Africa, and Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the candidates can personalise their preparation with the newly launched 2022 edition of the NMAT by GMAC Official Guide and Official Practice Exams.

Here’s the exam pattern:

The NMAT by GMAC™ is a computer-based exam and has three sections – Language Skills, Quantitative Skills, and Logical Reasoning.

–Equal weightage to all sections and no negative marking for an incorrect answer
— 108 questions with an exam duration of 120 minutes
— Two retake opportunities to improve score
— Instant score preview and official score card within 48 hours for candidates and schools

List of institutes that accept NMAT by GMAC™ score:

India: SVKM’s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Indore Navi Mumbai and K J Somaiya Institute of Management, Mumbai; Xavier University, Bhubaneswar; SDA Bocconi Asia Center; SPJIMR – Mumbai (For GMP & PGMPW); T.A. Pai Management Institute (TAPMI), A Constituent Unit of MAHE, Manipal; Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Punjab; Indian School of Business (ISB) – (Advanced Management Programme in Business Analytics (AMPBA); ICFAI Business School (IBS), Hyderabad and other locations; Shiv Nadar University, Greater Noida; School of Inspired Leadership (Soil); Alliance University, Bangalore; Flame University, Athena School of Management , Mumbai; Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University; Bennett University, Delhi NCR; Universal Business School; Woxsen School of Business Management, Hyderabad; Thapar School of Management, Chandigarh; ISBR Business School, Bengaluru, Karnataka; Jain University- CMS Business School; Amrut Mody School of Management, Ahmedabad University, Ahmedabad; BSE Institute Limited, Mumbai; Master’s Union School of Business; Amity University, Delhi NCR; SRM University, Chennai, Delhi NCR; Sonipat University of Petroleum & Energy Studies (UPES), Dehradun; BML Munjal University, Delhi; VIT University, Vellore; ITM Business School, Navi Mumbai; Mody University, Rajasthan; GITAM School of International Business, Visakhapatnam; Hyderabad Business School, GITAM University, Hyderabad; Jindal Global Business school – Delhi NCR; Chitkara University; IFIM College, Bangalore; VijayBhoomi University; MYRA school of Business (Global MBA- Dalhousie University); IIHMR University; Ansal University; Lovely Professional University; IILM University

Philippines: Asian Institute of Management; Ateneo Graduate School of Business; Virata School of Business, University of the Philippines; De La Salle University – Dasmariñas; School of Business Administration, Arellano University; De La Salle University

South Africa: Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS); Milpark Business School; North-west University; Rhodes Business School; University of South Africa Graduate School of Business Leadership; WITS Business; Nelson Mandela University Business School; University of Cape Town (UCT); Johannesburg Business school, University of Johannesburg; Tshwane School of Business and Society, Tshwane University

Nigeria: Lagos Business School; Lead City University; Redeemer’s University; Afe Babalola University; Covenant University, Nigeria

Morocco: Africa Business School

