NMAT by GMAC 2019: Registration process to begin tomorrow, check eligibility, selection process

NMAT by GMAC 2019: The registration for NMAT 2019-21 has been announced by the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) and then exam registration window for the same will be opened from Tuesday, July 2, 2019. The last date for registration is October 3, 2019.
The NMAT by GMAC is conducted for admission into MBA or other graduate management degree courses. Also, from this year onwards, aspiring candidates from India can also select and send scores to schools in South Africa and Philippines. Interested ones can register at nmat.org.in. Aspirants will have the liberty to choose a test date as per their own convenience.
The 75-day test window will open in the first week of October. One will be able to choose his/her test appointment date, time and location in real-time based on the availability of seats at each test centre. An all India free mock exam will also be introduced in September to help candidates ease their anxiety and build their confidence.
The NMAT by GMAC is a computer-delivered exam and has three sections — Language Skills, Quantitative Skills and Logical Reasoning.
NMAT by GMAC 2019: How to apply
Step 1: Log on to the official website nmat.org.in
Step 2: In the provided fields, enter contact information, personal, educational and work experience, the list of programmes to send scores, and the ID that you will use at the test centre
Step 3: Indicate your interest in participating in a search service and agree to the terms and conditions
Step 4: Select the schools to send your scores under the “Schools Preference” section. Up to five programmes are included in your registration fee
Step 5: Upload a photograph. This photograph will be included on the admit card that you must bring
Step 6: Pay the fee. You will now be able to schedule your exam and download the admit card
Institutes accepting NMAT by GMAC score
SVKM’s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad
Xavier University, Bhubaneswar
SDA Bocconi Asia center
ICFAI Business School (IBS), Hyderabad and other locations
Alliance University, Bangalore
Amrut Mody School of Management, Ahmedabad University
BSE Institute Limited
Amity University, Delhi NCR
Thapar School of Management, Chandigarh
Benett University, Greater Noida
SRM University, Chennai, Delhi NCR Sonipat
Shiv Nadar University, Greater Noida
University of Petroleum & Energy Studies (UPES), Dehradun
Woxsen School of Business Management, Hyderabad
BML Munjal University, Delhi
VIT University, Vellore
ITM Business School, Navi Mumbai
Mody University, Rajasthan
GITAM School of International Business, Visakhapatnam
Hyderabad Business School, GITAM University, Hyderabad
Jindal Global Business school – Delhi/NCR
ISBR Business School
List of South African and Philippines schools
South Africa – Graduate School of Business Leadership at University of South Africa
Gordon Institute of Business Science at Pretoria University
Wits Business School
Rhodes Business School
Nelson Mandela University Business School
Milpark Business School
School of Business and Governance at North West University
Philippines
Asian Institute of Management
Ateneo Graduate School of Business
Cesar E.A. Virata School of Business
University of Philippines
College of Business Administration and Accountancy
De La Salle University
Florentino Cayco Memorial School Graduate Studies School of Business – Arellano University