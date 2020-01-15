NLU Delhi to conduct AILET 2020 on May 3

AILET 2020: Know the exam details here. (Image credit: Pixabay.com) AILET 2020: Know the exam details here. (Image credit: Pixabay.com)

The All India National Law Entrance Test (AILET) will be conducted on May 3, 2020. As per the official circular released by the exam conducting body — National Law University, Delhi — the exam will be held from 10 am to 11:30 am at various centres across India. The online application forms are available at nludelhi.ac.in and the last date to register is April 8.

AILET is held for admissions to the five-year BA LLB (Hons) programme, one-year LLM and PhD programmes. The candidates have to pay online on payment of Rs 3,050 for general category candidates, Rs 1,050 in case of SC/ST and Persons with Disabilities (PD). The admit cards will be available online on April 22, 2020

Eligibility for AILET 2020

B.A.LL.B. (Hons)- Five-Year Programme

The candidate should have passed class 12 or equivalent examination with 50 per cent marks. In case the applicant is a foreign national, they do not have to appear for AILET. However, to be eligible they should have obtained 65 per cent marks in the qualifying examination.

Read | List of entrance exams after 10+2 or Class 12 for all streams students

There is a reservation for 50 per cent seats for students of Delhi. For category-wise seat matrix, check the official website.

Video | DSP Davinder Singh, Adani coal mine in Australia, Bail plea of Chandrashekhar Azad

LLM-One-Year Programme

Eligibility: The aspirant should have LLB or an equivalent law degree with 55 per cent marks (50 per cent in case of SC/ST/ Persons with Disabilities). Of total 80 seats, 70 are on merit through AILET and 10 seats for direct admission to foreign students who are exempted to appear for the entrance exam.

Also read | Career in law: Here are 8 options that offer best pay package

PhD-Programme

Eligibility: LLM degree with 55 per cent marks or its equivalent (50 per cent in case of SC/ST/ Persons with Disabilities). A total of 10 seats are available with 8 on merit and 2 for foreign student

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd