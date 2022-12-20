scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

NLU Delhi declares AILET results 2023; check how to download score card

AILETS 2023 Results: Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check the result at the official website — nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

AILETS 2023, AILETS 2023 result, AILETS 2023 direct linkAILETS Result 2023: Candidates should verify the details to ensure there are no factual errors or spelling mistakes. (Representative image. Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

AILET 2023 Results: The National Law University (NLU), Delhi Monday declared the results of BA LLB, LLM, and PhD programme. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check the result at the official website — nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

Candidates can now download the AILET results of 2023 and all India merit lists from the NLU website. The institute will release admission links today, i.e. December 20.

Along with the results, the answer booklet has also been published for BA LLB, LLM, and PhD exams. According to the all-India merit list, the topper has secured 92 marks and the top 10 ranges to 82 marks.

AILETS 2023 Results: How to check score

Step 1: Visit the official portal of NLU Delhinationallawuniversitydelhi.in

Step 2: On the home page, login through the portal using AILETS login ID

Step 3: Click on “AILETS Results 2023” link.

Step 4: Your AILETS results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and save it for later.

After downloading the results, candidates should verify the details to ensure there are no factual errors or spelling mistakes. The AILETS 2023 result card will mention these details: 

— Candidate’s name

— Admit card number

— Date of birth

— Marks obtained

— All India rank (AIR)

— Marks obtained in each section of AILETS 2023

The all-India merit lists have also been displayed at the official website of the institute for the candidates. Aspirants can check their roll number and marks, and register for the AILETS counseling sessions from today.

First published on: 20-12-2022 at 11:38:02 am
