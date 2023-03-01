NLU Delhi appoints Dr GS Bajpai as new Vice Chancellor

The National Law University, Delhi today announced that it has appointed Professor (Dr) GS Bajpai as the new Vice Chancellor. Professor Bajpai assumed charge on February 28.

He was the former VC of Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL), Punjab and also served as the registrar of NLU Delhi.

Professor Bajpai has also been the professor of Criminology and Criminal Justice (Law), chair professor at KL Arora Chair in Criminal Law, chairperson of the Centre for Criminology and Victimology at NLU Delhi.

With over 30 years of experience as a researcher and administrator, he has been the author of more than 20 books and has published opinions in various newspapers. He is also the editor of two international journals— Journal of Victimology and Victim Justice and Indian Journal of Criminology. He has also contributed as principal investigator in creating around 700 e-test and videos in various areas of legal education.

He has worked on several government projects and has served as a member and convener on various central government and state government panels.

Professor Bajpai holds a doctorate in victimology and a post-doctorate in criminal justice from Leicester University, UK where he was a Commonwealth Fellow at the Department of Criminology.