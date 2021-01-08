NLU Delhi AILET 2021 rescheduled, application process to begin this month

AILET 2021 will be held on June 20. File

AILET 2021: The National Law University (NLU) Delhi has rescheduled the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET 2021). The law entrance test will be held on Sunday, June 20 from 10-11:30 am. The application process will begin in the third week of January, and candidates can apply online at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in, nludelhi.ac.in.

The new notification was released in supersession of earlier notification dated December 4, the latest statement by NLU Delhi mentioned. The law entrance was earlier scheduled to be conducted on May 2, and the admission process will commence from the first week of January, as per the earlier notification.

The AILET admission notification once released will contain the eligibility criteria, exam pattern, application fees, detailed information on the entrance. Last year, National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted AILET 2020.

The law entrance is conducted for admission to BA-LLB (Hons), LLM and PhD programmes at NLU, Delhi.